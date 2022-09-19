Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer both competed at the massive Michigan State Invitational last Friday. The Viking boys finished seventh in the 26-team Bronze division, and the girls were 10th of 26 scoring teams. Reeths-Puffer competed in the Green division and placed 19th in both races.
Whitehall senior Andre Richmond had a terrific race in the meet, earning fourth place and smashing his personal best by nearly 20 seconds with a time of 16:36.99. Carter McIlroy was close behind, placing eighth and finishing in a time of 16:58.4. Also for the Viking boys, Stewart Waters placed 48th (18:22.0), Avery Jura was 90th (19:33.99) and Andrew Boeringa was 99th (19:39.6).
Cami Kraai led the Whitehall girls by placing 14th (20:39.7), and Ariana Treat was 34th (21:15.9). Adalyn Britton finished 58th (22:02.4) and Allison Tate placed 67th (22:20.2). Madison Parmley rounded out Viking scoring with a 133rd-place finish (24:04.8).
Rocket sophomore Kye Grant led the R-P boys, placing 51st (17:58.8). Tate Bradley placed 61st (18:10.3). Jack Yonkman (116th, 18:59.1), Gage Bouwman (232nd, 22:22.5) and Dylan Sturr (249th, 23:40.1) also scored.
Jersi Bilek again paced the Rocket girls, placing 58th (22:11.1). Eva Shinabery came in 117th (23:47.95). Other scorers were Bella Cole (171st, 25:40.1), Ali Jakobi (173rd, 25:48.4) and Hope Latsch (178th, 26:08.1).