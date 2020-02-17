SPARTA — Not surprisingly, top-10 ranked teams Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer each had a good deal of success Saturday at the Division 2 individual wrestling districts at Sparta.

Whitehall

Whitehall sent nine wrestlers to the regional meet, six of whom reached the finals at their weight classes.

Among those were district champions Max Brown, Nick Blanchard and Ira Jenkins. Brown, now 40-1, took first place at 130 pounds, winning all three of his matches by first-period pins. His finals win came against Allendale's Cris Perez. Blanchard also won all three of his matches by pin, defeating Reeths-Puffer's Alex Chipman in the finals. Jenkins, now holding a 41-1 record, scored two pins to reach the finals, then earned a technical fall against Allendale's Ryan Pothoof in the title match.

Jarrean Sargent, Kayleb Venema and Jacob Haynes each finished second. Sargent, at 285, went 2-1, falling to Allendale's Jordan DeGroot in the finals. Venema, at 171, was also 2-1, taking only his third loss of the season in the title match against Fruitport's Crue Cooper, who himself only has one defeat. Haynes scored three wins to reach the finals at 152, dropping a hard-fought 5-3 decision to R-P's Jimmy Rozycki.

Marco Moore and Kris Dowdell each placed third for Whitehall. At 140, Moore went 4-1, having a hard-fought day with two wins by decision and another by major decision. Dowdell went to the ultimate tiebreaker in his second match of the day at 152, beating Sparta's Brandon VanDyke by a 6-5 score. Dowdell then lost a tough 3-1 decision to Rozycki, but bounced back to fight off Forest Hills Northern's Chris Arrington in the blood round, 3-2, and go on to take third place.

Julian Pruett was the Vikings' ninth qualifier, coming in fourth place at 119 by posting a 3-2 record, including two wins by pin.

Riley Buys reached the blood round at 125 and nearly knocked off Fruitport's Connor Sykes to reach the regionals, but fell short in a 6-5 decision. Shane Cook also reached the blood round at 171, with two wins, before seeing his season end.

Reeths-Puffer

Reeths-Puffer sent 10 wrestlers to the regionals, including four district champions, validating its team district performance.

Hunter McCall, now owning a 38-1 record, was one of those four champions, winning all three of his matches by pin at 215. He defeated Coopersville's Nick Becerra in the finals.

Jacob Blawat, who is 38-6, also earned three straight wins at 119, although he had to work for them, winning the last two of them by decision. His finals match was a 6-5 battle against Cedar Springs' Trevor Marsman.

Jimmy Rozycki improved to 40-3 by winning the title at 152, earning four straight wins. He won the last two by two-point decisions against Whitehall wrestlers Dowdell and Haynes.

Caleb McNeil was the Rockets' fourth champion, winning at 160 and improving his season mark to 37-4. McNeil won three straight matches and beat Forest Hills Eastern's Hayden Foote in the finals, 8-4.

Alex Chipman took second place at 135, going 2-1 on the day and falling to Whitehall's Blanchard in the finals.

Noah McKinnon placed third for the Rockets, battling back from a first-round loss at 130 to win three straight matches, including two close decisions, and secure regional qualification. Thade Radosa also took third, at 145, going 3-1 on the day with each of his wins coming by decision. Payton Dobben's third-place finish at 171 came with a 3-1 record as well, and Colby Stephenson went 4-1 at 189 to finish third, including two pins and a technical fall. His blood-round match was a 6-3 brawl that he won over Forest Hills Eastern's Joseph Doherty.

Connor Bloomstrom finished fourth for the Rockets at 112 and had a 2-2 record. Both his wins came by pin.

Kaden Edwards reached the blood round at 140 and won twice, but couldn't advance to the regionals. Greg Maynard, at 103, also reached the blood round before falling short in an ultimate tiebreaker to Cedar Springs' Landon Demorest.