Both Reeths-Puffer and Whitehall's offenses sputtered at Saturday's Rocket City Showcase event, with neither team able to score a goal on the day.
The Rockets (6-2-2) at least earned a scoreless tie with Grand Rapids Catholic Central, but dropped a 2-0 decision to West Ottawa in their other game. R-P was limited to three shots on goal against GRCC.
Whitehall (3-2-1) also went against the Cougars and Panthers, dropping a 5-0 game to GRCC and losing 8-0 to West Ottawa.
"Rough Saturday for Whitehall," Vikings' coach Adam Prince said.