MUSKEGON — Both Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer posted 2-1 records Saturday at a quad hosted by R-P.
The Rockets dropped a 6-4 battle to Fremont in their first game, then beat the Vikings 6-0 in their second before finishing with a 6-4 win over Fruitport.
Caitlynn Duffey had a strong day in the circle for R-P, striking out 30 batters in her 13-plus innings of work in the three games. Kaylee Jones and Natalie Kunnen each hit home runs in the games; Jones' was her second and Kunnen parked her first. Jones and Kunnen each had two hits in the Rockets' win over Whitehall, and Duffey struck out 15 in that game, allowing only one hit.
Whitehall defeated Fruitport 12-10 and beat Fremont 12-5 in addition to the loss to R-P. The Vikings scored nine fourth-inning runs to erase a 7-0 deficit and earn the win against Fruitport. Taylor Ottinger and Onnyka Dempsey each had two RBI in the game, and Kyleigh Martin struck out three in four innings in the circle.
Against Fremont, Whitehall scored seven decisive runs in the sixth, taking advantage of a shaky Packers' defense that committed seven errors. Alyssa Taylor had three hits, and Martin and Alexis Taylor each had two. Makenna Russell got the win, striking out two in six innings and allowing only four hits.