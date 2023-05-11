Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer both performed well Wednesday at the conclusion of the GMAA tournament, tying for second place with 14 points. Mona Shores won the event with 16 points.
The tournament began last Saturday but rain washed it out before it could conclude, leading to the rescheduled finish.
Each school had one flight champion at the tournament, and each school won at least one match in every flight. For the Vikings, Grace McDowell took the top spot at third singles and dispatched all three of her foes in straight sets. R-P supplied the second doubles champion, as Emma Fraser/Whitney Dulyea won a dramatic tiebreaker to edge Ella Koch/Isabella Sobczak of Mona Shores in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7, in the finals.
The Rockets had three runners-up at the tournament, including Brooke Titus, who took second at the first singles flight. Also placing second were Gabrielle Borgeson/Malania Eilers at third doubles and Olivia Smith/Hope Latsch at fourth doubles. Molly Matz, at fourth singles, and Ali Jakobi/Emily Champoux, at first doubles, also each went 2-1.
Whitehall had strong efforts across its lineup too. In addition to McDowell's win, Lizbeth Bentz and Mackenzie Hall, the Vikes' top two singles players, each went 2-1, as did Addy Bernhardt/Alivia DeWildt at second doubles.