Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer got track season going Thursday at the Grand Valley State Indoor Challenge, and each school had a first-place finisher.
For Whitehall, David Conrad, who recently broke his own school record with a 15-6 pole vault at the Michigan Indoor Track Series meet in Ypsilanti, took the top spot at GVSU with a 15-0. Reeths-Puffer's Brianna Stawski claimed first place in high jump with a mark of 5-8, a personal best.
Also in the boys' meet, Klay Grant finished fourth for R-P in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 4:28.1, and also placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:00.6. Whitehall's 2,400-meter medley relay team of Nate Bolley, Riley Buys, Carter McIlroy and Lukas Palmer placed fifth with a time of 6:04.2; two runners ran 800 meters and the other two ran 400. Wesley Russell added a fifth-place finish in shot put for Whitehall with a mark of 46-4.5.
Jaceion Riley took sixth in the 60-meter dash for R-P, finishing in 7.27 seconds, and Bolley was seventh for the Vikings in long jump with a personal best of 19-8.25.
In the girls' meet, Whitehall's Maelie Hope took second place in the shot put with a personal best of 38-7, and Charley Klint was fourth in pole vault with a 9-0. Klint was also fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 9.96 seconds and Rayne Thompson was sixth (10.04). Cami Kraai chipped in a seventh-place finish in the 1,600, setting a personal best of 5:31.3.