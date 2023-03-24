Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer each saw clear reasons for optimism this week as they opened their seasons at the Grand Valley State Laker Challenge, an indoor meet.
The two area squads had several standout efforts between them in Wednesday's boys meet, including one from each school tying for first place in the boys high jump. Liam McHugh of R-P and Camden Thompson of Whitehall both leapt 6-0 in that event to tie for the top position.
The Viking boys also had a pair of runner-up finishes at the meet. Micah Witham took second place in pole vault with a mark of 12-6 and Wesley Russell was second in shot put with a throw of 51-6. Both were personal bests.
Whitehall's Malcolm Earvin set a school record in the 60-meter dash, placing third with a time of 7.04 seconds. The 1,200-meter relay team of Trannon Aylor, Lukas Palmer, Malcolm Earvin and Nate Bolley placed fourth in a time of 2:28.9, and the 2,400 mixed distance relay team of Carter McIlroy, Andre Richmond, Jack Houtteman and Stewart Waters earned fifth place in a time of 6:00.0.
Also taking fifth were Nate Bolley in the long jump (20-10) and Ayden Mendoza in high jump (5-10). Thompson added a sixth-place finish in the 60 hurdles in a time of 8.81 seconds, and Richmond placed sixth in the 1,600 (4:39.5).
The girls teams took the stage Thursday, highlighted by Maelie Hope's second-place effort in shot put. She had a mark of 37-3. Hope also placed sixth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.23 seconds. Arianna Black earned the Vikings' other top-6 finish, placing fourth in high jump with a personal best mark of 5-0.
Brianna Smith topped R-P competitors in the meet with an eighth-place finish in the 60 dash, posting a time of 8.29 seconds.