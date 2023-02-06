The first 14-team West Michigan Conference wrestling tournament was staged Saturday at Orchard View, but the result was the same as it always has been the past eight years, with Whitehall on top.
The tournament was wrestled with all 14 schools together, but separate standings were kept for the Lakes and Rivers division schools. Whitehall racked up 423 points, 169 more than runner-up Fremont. Montague scored 174.5 points and finished fourth in the Lakes, 6.5 points behind third-place OV.
Whitehall naturally dominated many of the weight classes, putting a wrestler into the finals in nine of the 14, including five league champions. Coincidentally, each Viking champion beat a foe from Rivers division champion Hart.
Darnell Mack had the most exciting finals match of the five champions, fighting out a 6-5 win over Guillermo Ortega at 150 pounds. Ryne Christensen won the title at 144 with an 11-3 win over Josue Salgado, having earned technical falls in his first two matches. The other three Viking champs - Wyatt Jenkins at 175, Shane Cook at 285 and Jackson Cook at 190 - earned pins in the finals; in fact, except for one decision win by Jackson Cook in the semis, all three pinned their way through the tournament. Shane Cook remained undefeated for the season, at 44-0, while Jackson Cook is now 34-1 and Jenkins is 41-3. Mack moved to 39-4 and Christensen is 37-6.
Whitehall runners-up were Liam Waller (113), Nolan Taranko (120), Caden Varela (126) and Ryan Goodrich (157). Max Krukowski (132), Blake English (138) and Blake Morningstar (215) each placed third, and Cody Manzo (106) and Thayden Reed (165) were fourth.
Montague had two weight-class champs in the tournament - Jimmy Thommen and Chris Aebig. Thommen dominated the 106-pound bracket, scoring two technical falls and a pin in the tournament, and Aebig took first at 132 by scoring a decision win and defeating Hart's Trayce Tate by injury default in the finals. The Wildcats' other two placers each finished third - Tristan Winkleblack at 150 and Michael Moore at 157.