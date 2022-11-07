Whitehall runner Carter McIlroy narrowly missed all-state status Saturday at the Division 2 state finals, running his third-best time of the season.
Both McIlroy and Andre Richmond are seniors and capped their careers in the meet.
McIlroy finished 32nd in the meet, two spots out of all-state honors. The only two times he ran faster this season were the Oct. 8 Portage meet and the Oct. 15 GMAA meet.
Richmond placed 59th in the meet, posting a time of 16:50.9.
Both boys runners bettered their state meet times from 2021 by over 20 seconds, coach Courtney Snyder said.
In the girls' meet, Ariana Treat finished in 57th place, running her third-best time of the season. Treat's time was 19:52.8.
Snyder said Treat's time was the best of her three efforts at the state meet and that she climbed over 30 spots in the standings from a year ago.