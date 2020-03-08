Whitehall alum Libby Bigelow said prior to running in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials last Saturday that her goal was to exceed her ranking and run a personal best.
Due in large part to unforgiving wind and a universally acknowledged tough course, the latter proved impossible. However, she was extremely impressive in blowing past her #299 ranking out of the 390 female runners, finishing 134th with a great time of 2:45:39.
More so than the final ranking, though, Bigelow said the experience of running in the same race as some of the best marathoners in the world was unmatched.
“My husband (Ryan) likes basketball, so he likes to put it as, Libby’s in a basketball game with LeBron James,” Bigelow said with a laugh. “It was really neat to see them. The course had hairpin turns, where you’d come down one end of the street and come out the other. To see which ladies and which guys were in the top pack, it was neat.”
Later this month, the Beacon will run a feature about Bigelow’s performance and the experience of running with the best of the best.