WHITEHALL — Maybe the most noticeable thing about Sam Baustert’s impressive four-year sports career at Whitehall is that his facial expression never seemed to change, no matter what challenge he was facing down.

He could’ve been going on a practice run, taking the start line at a conference meet, or stepping onto the wrestling mat with a state semifinal match hanging in the balance; he maintained a quietly confident, focused look throughout. It was that focus that enabled him to accomplish one of high school sports’ most rare feats — being a 12-time letterwinner, in cross-country, wrestling and track.

Perhaps no event illustrated his ability to maintain his calm than the last one he participated in as a Viking — the 2019 3,200-meter state track finals in June. In that race, Baustert came out of the second turn and approached the ‘stagger’, where all the runners can leave their starting positions and go into lane 1, in second-to-last place out of the 30 runners, track coach Kirk Mikkelson said.

“It was hard at first, because when you’re not inside someone else’s brain, you don’t know what they’re thinking,” Mikkelson said. “He just very methodically kept passing and passing and passing guys, maintaining his pace and his race, and ended up 10th and (running his personal best time) by seven seconds.”

Baustert ended up at 9:36.4, easily his best career time, the best time anyone at Whitehall has run in the event since three-time state champion Martin Schulist set the mark over 40 years ago, according to Mikkelson, and nearly a minute faster than Sam had begun the season.

“It takes a lot of self-confidence,” Mikkelson said. “A lot of people would’ve freaked out in that (state) field and tried to go after the leaders. If you’re not a nine-oh-something (timed) two-miler, and you go out with a nine-oh-something two-miler, you’re going to be toast on those seventh and eighth laps. His self-confidence, his trusting his knowledge base and ability is big.”

To hear Baustert tell it, it’s really not that difficult to keep that calm focus; he compares his mindset when running to driving a car, saying that after a while, you’re able to do things without really realizing you’re doing them.

Of course, if it were really that easy, everyone would do it, and Baustert seemingly perfected the art in his time.

“Just by not getting into my head and overthinking it,” Baustert said. “Just knowing what I have to do and just thinking about that.”

Baustert’s sports career at Whitehall was almost preordained. The third of three kids, Sam had seen his older siblings Kyle and Lauren excel on the athletic field, and by the time he got to Whitehall, he’d taken in a lot of their good habits. Lauren was still at Whitehall when Sam arrived, and their time on the Vikings’ cross-country team together helped Sam further understand what it took to succeed at the varsity level.

“I know my freshman year of cross-country that my sister was there (was helpful), especially for being able to have rides to practice and stuff, and being able to ask questions after practice,” Sam said. “Without that, I wouldn’t have been as knowledgeable a runner as I was my freshman year, to have that early start.”

Baustert narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet that freshman year, but he went to two later in his career, capping it with an all-state showing last fall.

Despite participating in three sports that have individual components to them, Baustert never lost a focus on the team. Even as the Vikings’ cross-country team didn’t enjoy the same kind of state-level success it’s used to in Baustert’s time, Mikkelson said, he kept doing his best to better his teammates.

“He still kept the team in perspective,” Mikkelson said. “I know in cross, you can finish first, but if your other four teammates are somewhere low, it doesn’t do a lot of good for the team. He continually pushed his teammates to work harder and pulled them along in races as much as he could and still maintain his position.”

The same thing happened in track and field. Baustert tends to prefer the long-distance individual events, but he often ran the 1,600-meter relay for the Vikings as well as the 800-meter run. When necessary, he would even take up the 3,200 relay, his least-favorite event.

“He was willing to do any of that, even do events that he really didn’t like to do,”Mikkelson said. “When we needed him, he was there, and he did a great job in all of them.”

Sam’s team-first attitude could be summed up with his performance in the 2018 West Michigan Conference track meet. In the 3,200, Baustert knew he wasn’t feeling good, but gutted out a race because he knew his team needed it. He crossed the line in third place, scoring some key points, and then immediately was sick on the track.

“I knew I didn’t have to go and win it,” Baustert said. “To be able to be the person that helped the team win was a really good feeling, even though I didn’t have my best race. I still did what I had to. That was probably one of my best team feelings.”

The same focus held true in wrestling, which Baustert said he “was kind of pulled into” doing by some cross-counry teammates. Yet even then, he excelled, winning over 100 matches in his career and taking sixth place in the state as a sophomore at 112 pounds. His final bout ended up being the deciding one in the state semifinals against eventual champion Dundee, where he needed a pin to give the Vikings the victory. Though he fell short by a close decision, his coach, Justin Zeerip, praised his leadership all season.

Mikkelson said Baustert had a knack for knowing what sort of leadership his team needed during his upperclass years, knowing when to stay quieter and when they needed more direct assistance.

“When he’s on a workout where he has to do what he has to do...he knew he had to focus on that,” Mikkelson said. “There were other times, where on Fridays we have an early release for the kids, but the teachers stay here and work. A lot of times he would get things going (at practice). He knew at that point that he was the leader and we needed him to get the warm-ups going, get the stretching going, so that when we got over there, we could get done.”

Even in the midst of all of that, Baustert found time to be an elite student, graduating as one of the school’s top 12 academically and earning academic all-state honors in all three of his sports. Like his ability to stay focused during a race, Baustert’s thoughts on time management reveal an apparent preternatural gift for it.

“I actually think with sports, managing (time) is a little easier,” Baustert said. “If you’re super bought in, you know it goes, school and sports, and after that you can do other stuff, like video games or other stuff. Once you have that mindset, it’s not too hard to fit all that in.”

That skill will be even more useful to Baustert in his next stop — Grand Valley State University, where he’ll run cross-country and track. Sam will be following the path trod by his older siblings, who both attended GVSU. He’s looking forward to working with Lakers’ coach Jerry Baltes, who’s built the school into a championship program.

“I think I’m looking forward to putting more of my training into my coach’s hands and making less decisions on my own,” Baustert said. “I know Coach Baltes is really successful with his athletes, and it will be nice just knowing I can fully trust everything he’s saying and put everything in his hands.”

He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and quiet confidence at Whitehall that Mikkelson and his fellow coaches surely hope will be inherited by future Vikings.

“Sam’s biggest attribute is that he is such a hard worker,” Mikkelson said. “He goes after everything very methodically and logically, and he listens to everything. He’s been coached by all his coaches and worked at his intensity and his competitiveness to really fine-tune that to an exact science for him. He brought a lot to the table.”