Whitehall's fruitful postseason continued Saturday at the Division 2 individual regional tournament in Allendale, as the Vikings qualified seven of their 11 wrestlers to the state meet. Reeths-Puffer, which had three competitors, sent two to the state meet.
The Vikings had three regional champions: Max Brown, Nick Blanchard and Ira Jenkins. Jenkins lived up to his #1 seed with another dominant day, earning two first-minute pins in his first two matches before defeating Zach McMillan of Greenville by injury default in the finals. Jenkins moved to 45-0 on the season with the wins.
Blanchard, who was also the top seed, improved to 43-2 this season with three consecutive pins. All of the pins occurred within 2:11 of mat time, including the finals match against Kirgin Tanis of Northview.
Brown, who hadn't won the district title due to a close loss to Zeeland East's Noah Ledford in the finals, struck back with a revenge win over Ledford, a pin, in the championship match. Brown also earned two decision wins in the tournament and improved to 37-5 on the season.
Shane Cook also was a finalist for Whitehall, taking second at 215. Cook's close finals loss to Lowell's Carter Blough was only his second of the season, as he moved to 43-2. He pinned his first two opponents at the tournament.
Alec Pruett and Wyatt Jenkins took third place at 152 and 160 respectively. Pruett lost a first-round match but then won three in a row, including a win over teammate Darnell Mack in the blood round. He edged Tacho Gonzalez of Lowell 10-7 in the third-place match. Jenkins eliminated Reeths-Puffer foe Parker Lindstrom in the blood round on his way to a 3-1 mark and state qualification.
Riley Buys took fourth at 130, rounding out state qualifiers for Whitehall. He won two decision victories in the tournament.
Mack was not the only Viking to bow out in the blood round. Nolan Taranko, at 103, and Bradyn VanPatten, at 189, each reached the blood round but fell just short of state qualification. The senior VanPatten's loss, a 3-2 overtime defeat to Case Johnson of Greenville, was especially tough. Ryne Christensen went 0-2 at 119 to close out his individual campaign, also losing a tough battle in overtime.
Reeths-Puffer had two state qualifiers, as Ian Cook finished third at 103 and Kaden Malotke took fourth at 135.
Malotke's run has been especially intriguing; Rockets' coach Jared Fleming said Malotke has been wrestling the entire postseason with a broken hand, wearing a club to protect it, but has somehow been able to persevere and reach state.
"Coaches from around the district and region keep telling me how tough he is to wrestle handicapped and still qualify," Fleming said. "This kid is so talented and wants it bad enough to grind out some tough matches with one hand and three fingers and find a way."
Malotke went 2-2 at the meet, including a blood-round defeat of top seed Hilton Rood from Allendale by pin.
Cook, who's up to 42-4 on the season, went 3-1 and scored a pair of pin victories. His only loss came to Lowell star Landon Musgrave in the semifinals.
"Ian is very familiar with a lot of his opponents because of the off-season training and competing he does, so he’s not scared of anyone," Fleming said.
Lindstrom's run ended in the blood round against Jenkins, but Fleming said he could hold his head high; his lone victory on the day was over Allendale's Jeremy VanderMolen, who had beaten Lindstrom three times this season.