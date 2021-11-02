Whitehall qualified its top boys trio to state Friday at the Division 2 regional meet at Chippewa Hills. Vikings Andre Richmond, Riley Buys and Carter McIlroy each placed in the top 12 at the meet, propelling the team to a fourth-place finish.
Richmond led the group, coming in ninth place with a time of 17:05.4, closely followed by Buys in 10th (17:06.7). McIlroy took 12th place (17:12.3).
Avery Jura was the next Viking boy to finish, coming in 48th place in a time of 18:54.4. Micah Witham rounded out the scoring in 62nd place (19:35.2), just three seconds ahead of teammate Zachary Hyatt.
Hayli Fagan topped the Whitehall girls in 20th place (21:10.0). Ariana Treat finished 30th (21:45.4), and Corina Mitteer was 33rd (21:45.4). Allison Tate (34th, 22:00.5) and Adalyn Britton (37th, 22:04.4) rounded out the Vikings' scoring.