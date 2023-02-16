Whitehall senior Allison Tate was announced Tuesday as one of eight Class B students to receive the MHSAA Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete Award. Tate was previously announced as one of 32 finalists.
Tate joins her dad, Montague boys golf coach Brad Tate, as Scholar-Athlete recipients. Tate won one of the first such awards back in 1992. She will receive a $2,000 college scholarship as part of her award.
Students are required to carry at least a 3.5 grade point average to be eligible for the award, as well as participating in other school activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.
Tate will study international relations in college. She has been an all-West Michigan Conference athlete in cross-country and an all-WMC academic selection in both that sport and track, and has been a captain of each team, and has participated as a competitive figure skater even prior to her running career. Among her many extracurricular activities, she's also in National Honor Society - as her NHS legacy project, she restarted Whitehall's youth cross-country camp, helping train the next generation of Viking runners. She carries a 4.2 GPA and will be graduating as class valedictorian as well as class president and student council president.
Tate defined sportsmanship in her MHSAA essay as "the ability to compete as the best version of oneself, despite everything else. So, I suppose that, for me, sportsmanship is — in all of its forms — maintaining the tenacity, drive, determination, and self-awareness to ride out the cutting edges in the face of any and all adversity.”
Tate told the Beacon earlier this month that she is weighing several collegiate options. She has already received a full academic scholarship to the University of Alabama and is pursuing scholarships at Michigan State and Central Michigan as well, among others.
“I was raised in a school-first family,” Tate said earlier in February. “It can definitely be a lot, but just knowing the reward of, I get to be good at two things, has always been really big for me. I’ve always loved being able to say I’m an athlete, but I’m also the valedictorian. I have all A’s. I can do this.”