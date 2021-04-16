WHITEHALL — One great thing about sports is that it can reveal the character of someone like Whitehall senior Andrew Durbin, who celebrated his signing to Kalamazoo College's football program Thursday afternoon at the high school.
Durbin's broken ankle, suffered during the 2019 season against Oakridge, could have ended his football career, but instead of self-pity, Durbin steeled himself and remained part of the team the rest of that season, doing his best to help Brodie Fogus carry the day under center for an injury-ravaged Whitehall team. He continued that mentality into the following basketball season, even though the injury kept him from playing to start that campaign.
"I think he's as passionate a teammate as he is a competitor," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "That showed in that time. Let's face it, it's difficult. With everything that's happened this year, and there's so many things that have been documented with that, for him to keep showing that, 'I'm a team player, I want to be a part of this, I want to show the next person up that I'm going to support them no matter what,' it really speaks to the type of person he is. His character is unquestionable."
Durbin reaped the rewards of that hard work this past season, being elected a captain and guiding the Vikings to an impressive 5-1 regular season - their only loss was in double overtime to state champion Montague - and to the district championship game, then again when Kalamazoo expressed interest in him, not just in football, but as a quarterback. Durbin said it was a big selling point to him when he heard he would get the opportunity to call signals.
"I'll play wherever the team needs me to play, (but) it was definitely a big one," Durbin said. "I want to play quarterback at the next level, and I'm ready for it too."
Durbin narrowly beat out Fogus to retain his quarterback job, and said both players were better off as a result of the competition. Fogus had a big year as a two-way starter, earning all-region honors at wide receiver. He'll be back next season, and Durbin said the Vikings will be lucky to have him.
"He's developed a ton," Durbin said of Fogus. "Next year, he'll be a good asset for the team, at quarterback, receiver, wherever they need him. He'll help lead the team."
Durbin, who plans to major in aerospace engineering at Kalamazoo, earned the nickname "Texas" in middle school due to his prior residence. With his stepdad, Skyler Vaughn, in the Air Force, Durbin moved around a lot as a kid - "Virginia, New Mexico, California," Durbin effortlessly reeled off - and before coming to Whitehall, he lived in Tulia, a small city in northwest Texas. His biggest adjustment, he said, wasn't socially, but adapting from the spread-style offense he played in middle school to the veer-based attack that Sigmon runs at Whitehall.
"Once I learned how to do it," Durbin said, "it was pretty fun."
The senior plays basketball and runs track in addition to his football, a path he recommends for any athlete, but there's no question the gridiron was always #1 on his priority list. He said the hope of a 2020 season was what kept his motivation to remain in shape during the early lockdown days of the COVID-19 shutdown.
"Even during the summer, when I heard there was a chance to play, I was always hoping," Durbin said. "I always had a spark in my heart that I was going to play football."
Durbin is prepared for the athletic rigors of Kalamazoo, but also the academic ones. The school is well-regarded locally, and of course pursuing aerospace engineering will just make things more difficult. But Durbin, who says he's good with numbers and has long been interested in the field, will embrace the challenge.
"Once I got there, I fell in love with it," Durbin said. "I'm very excited to start a new chapter of football in my life. They're a great school, and I can't wait to see what it holds."