WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Charlie Baker has known since her first varsity game that she wanted to play college volleyball. Wednesday, Baker officially received that chance, signing to play at Grand Rapids Community College for Whitehall alum Chip Will and the Raiders.
"I knew it would be something I really enjoy doing, and (varsity was) already the next step up for me, and I knew I wanted to go further than this," Baker said.
While Baker will play in the back row in college, at Whitehall she was a bit of a Swiss army knife, and coach Ted Edsall was able to deploy her all over the court, whether as a digger, in the front row or wherever she could fit. Edsall said Baker's versatility carried over to her time in club volleyball and made her a great asset for a collegiate program.
"She's a volleyball player," Edsall said. "She's not just a libero, a setter or an outside hitter...You develop those skills and you get a feel for what everyone else is doing. The game comes easy to her. She's so experienced, and experienced in different positions."
"I was able to do whatever Ted asked me whenever I needed to," Baker said. "I felt good about that because I could do whatever he asked and help the team win whenever we needed to."
More even than her versatility, though, what sets Baker apart from most players is her unflappability. No matter the situation, Baker is able to focus on the next point.
"She doesn't get rattled," Edsall said. "She's gonna get aced, but she's not gonna get aced four times. She's played at a high level at AAU, a high level in high school. Nothing is going to surprise her. She'll be ready and she'll compete."
Baker's senior leadership was also instrumental in helping Whitehall get through the fall season without a virus-related disruption, which paid off at the end of the season when the Vikings upset Montague to win a district championship.
The senior is looking forward to the next step in her career at a nationally competitive GRCC program that has become a fixture at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament.
"I'm so excited to get out and do my own thing and go to Grand Rapids," Baker said. "I just think it's a perfect fit for me because it's still community college. I know Chip and a lot of the girls. I think it will be an awesome thing and a good fit."