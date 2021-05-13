WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Dayton Cole was already a good basketball player, an all-conference talent, before he began pushing himself to be even more. Over the past year in particular, he learned how much better he can be.
He could be better enough, in fact, to earn a spot at Jackson College, a two-year school that will give Cole a chance to work his way to a spot at a four-year school later, which is his goal. The ceremony celebrating Cole's achievement was held Thursday at the high school, with Jets' coach Chris Johnston saying he feels he got "the steal of Michigan".
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, when in-person coach/player contact was minimal, Viking coach Nate Aardema would drive past Cole's house to check on him, and every time he did, Cole would be out in his driveway working on his game.
"I think he just fell in love with work," Aardema said. "A lot of kids think they're working hard. They think they're devoted. They think they're putting in time. But what truly separates you is what you're doing when a coach, or mom or dad, isn't pushing you to do it, or when it's cold outside and you can't get in a gym. I think he fell in love with the process of getting better."
The work paid off with the Jackson nod, not to mention a spot on the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan's Division 2 all-state team and an undefeated West Michigan Conference season, a goal Cole vocalized from the season opener and played a large part in making happen.
The soft-spoken Cole said in addition to basketball, Jackson offered a chance to be closer to his brother Tyler, who he's close with, while still remaining within driving distance of home. His goal is a four-year school, but he's learned to take it a day at a time.
"I just want to push myself as much as I can," Cole said. "I think anything's possible, so we'll see."
Aardema was emotional introducing Cole at his signing ceremony. The coach is invested in all his players, but he said the strides Cole has made as a person as well as a player makes their relationship hit home more than most.
"He's just come a long way," Aardema said. "I've seen him grow so much as a basketball player but most importantly as a young man. There's been obstacles. There's been tough times. This whole season was more special, just because all the times when there was reason not to work or to give up hope. Day after day after day, he's working and preparing himself for this moment. You could kind of see it (come to fruition).
"It's emotional just because I love the kid. He's just a great kid."
If all goes well, Cole's growth, personally and on the court - Aardema said Thursday that Cole, already 6-6, still seems to be growing - will continue to shine through at Jackson.
"Jackson is getting a kid that's going to work, that loves basketball, that is playing for the right reasons," Aardema said. "He wants to get better and be part of something bigger than himself. They're getting a high-character young man."