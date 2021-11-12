WHITEHALL — Senior Whitehall wrestler Ira Jenkins won't be back on the mat in competition for several weeks yet, but he knows he'll be on the mat in Ann Arbor in 2022 after he signed with the Michigan Wolverines this week.
Jenkins, who also strongly considered Navy and Air Force, committed last summer and made it official Wednesday before enjoying a small ceremony Thursday at the high school. He is still working his way back from a summer injury that knocked him out for the football season but is on track to return to competition around the first of the year.
"This definitely felt like it was set in stone now," Jenkins said with a laugh. "It was really cool to have everybody out here, the people who have been there throughout this whole journey. There's a lot more too that couldn't make it, but having everyone here is definitely awesome. I'm looking forward to the future at Michigan. I'm really excited."
Ira's wrestling future is bright, of course, especially after he dominated all comers en route to a state championship last year as a junior, pinning 40 of his 42 opponents, including all of them in the individual state tournament. However, his collegiate search, as you might guess by who his other finalists were, revolved heavily around his lifelong career goal of becoming a fighter pilot.
Jenkins plans to join the ROTC at Michigan and said he will likely study mechanical engineering, a field in which UM is ranked in the top 10 in the country by U.S. News & World Report, in preparation for that goal.
On the mat, the Wolverines certainly fit the bill for Jenkins as well, as the program enters this season ranked #4 in the country in the preseason coaches' poll.
"I can still graduate through the program as an officer and I'll be able to go to flight school right after college," Jenkins said. "Michigan being a top program in the country is just a huge bonus there. Being able to get my goals of wrestling and being a fighter pilot too (is great)."
His signing hit close to home, too, as Viking coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip both starred at Michigan themselves. Collin said he and his brother counseled Jenkins to take as many visits as he could so he could make a fully informed decision; the fact that he landed on their alma mater was just a bonus.
"It's just a special day for Ira," Zeerip said. "It's a culmination for him of all the time, the hard work and the hours he's put in. It's obviously cool to see him go to Michigan...It's just an awesome day to celebrate everything he's accomplished so far. His future is definitely bright."
Zeerip added that the team is excited to get Ira back on the mat when he is ready. The Vikings will get a double dose of Jenkins this year as Ira's younger brother Wyatt, a highly-touted prospect whom MichiganGrappler ranks #17 of all freshman wrestlers in the state across all divisions, will join the team as well.
"Having him kind of set the tone for every dual, and in the practice room, he's one of the biggest guys on the team and tries to win every single sprint," Zeerip said of Ira. "He definitely raises the bar for the entire room. That's contagious. We just can't wait to get him back."