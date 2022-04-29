Whitehall senior softball star Kyleigh Martin suffered a season-ending ankle injury at Ravenna Tuesday, coach Denis Koegel confirmed. The injury occurred when Martin awkwardly slid into a base.
Martin is the school record holder for career home runs and has collegiate softball aspirations, so the impact of her loss is obvious.
"Losing Kyleigh is really tough," Koegel said. "Obviously, she's one of the most talented players to come through our program. She has been the one to provide our team with a spark when we need it, and her pitching carried us through the district championship last year. To see her go down in what is essentially a freak accident during her senior year is heartbreaking."
The Vikings have had to rejigger their lineup as a result of Martin's injury. Veteran Onnyka Dempsey played shortstop Thursday in a doubleheader against Spring Lake, and freshman pitcher Megan LeaTrea, who had been serving as the #2 pitcher, is now handling most of the innings, a big task for a young player.
"The girls know everyone has to step up their game to fill the hole left by Kyleigh, and the good news is that their attitude has been great," Koegel said. "We'll definitely go through some growing pains as we adjust to playing without Kyleigh, but our goal of winning districts has not changed."