Perhaps no team in the state grew in-season as much as Whitehall did last year. The Vikings had an eight-match winless streak at one point early on and took a mercy rule loss to a West Michigan Conference foe for the first time ever, but finished the regular season with six straight wins and won a district game.
Coach Bryan Mahan said last year's team did not enter the season ready to play at the level Whitehall is used to. This group has no such issue.
"I've been very impressed so far," Mahan said. "We're weeks ahead of (where we were) last year. We're far from where we need to be, but we're not starting from scratch. There were kids last year that were ready, but the team wasn't. This year, the majority of the team is ready to go."
For the Vikes, it starts with returning all-state honorable mention senior Jack Houtteman. The Whitehall star had a team-high eight goals last season and also was tied for the team lead in assists with five. He is the centerpiece of the offense, and Mahan said he's gotten better.
"He solves a lot of problems," Mahan said with a chuckle. "His fitness is incredible. His ball skill is way ahead of where it was last year. You can tell he put in the work out of season to be ready."
On the other end of the field, Andon Palmer moved to the keeper position early in the season and impressed enough to keep the job all year. Now a sophomore and with a year of experience to draw on, Palmer should continue to improve.
Palmer is one of a few players who were major factors as freshmen a year ago. Royce Freed and Mason Mulnix also saw plenty of the field. In all, seven starters are back, but the Vikings continue to be a young team, which bodes well for future seasons. However, with Houtteman, Corbin Vanderstelt and Jack McDowell, among others, Whitehall won't lack for senior leadership, either.
That's a good thing because the Vikings will be working in a couple of more freshmen this season. Evan Judd and Zach Sampson are in position to make splashes in their first season. Junior Mayson Kelley came up during the season last year but should take on a much larger role. Senior Jace McKinley didn't play for the team last year but is back strong, Mahan said.
"We have some new kids that will definitely fit in and help," Mahan said. "We have 15 quality players, which is great."
While West Michigan Conference realignment has taken up a lot of oxygen in many other sports, it isn't changing much in soccer, at least not for the Vikings. Whitehall has regularly played the new WMC soccer-playing schools - Manistee, Orchard View, Ludington and Fremont - over the years, both in regular season and postseason play.
"The only difference now is it matters to the league standings," Mahan said. "Before, it was what we did to prepare by playing quality teams. Fremont, Ludington, those are great teams. You want to play them to see where we are, now we get to see them to see where we finish."
The top of the now 11-team WMC still will likely feature North Muskegon and Shelby along with Whitehall, but as Mahan noted, Ludington and Fremont will likely make their presence felt as well.
"We hope to be to a level where we compete in every game and you can't just show up and beat us," Mahan said. "We hope to be at a level where we're playing as a team and functioning really well."