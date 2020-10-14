RAVENNA — Whitehall concluded regular-season play Monday by clinching a share of the West Michigan Conference title in an 8-0 win over Ravenna.
The Vikings (10-1-1, 5-1 WMC) split the title with North Muskegon, which also went 5-1 in the league and handed Whitehall its only loss to date.
Kyren Bluhm and Parker Jacobs each scored two goals in the game for the Vikings. Guillermo Vergara, Dylan Osborn and Denver Aguirre also scored. Taden Brandel passed out two assists. The Vikes allowed only two shots on goal.