The Whitehall Vikings found themselves on the wrong side of a 5-0 shutout when the scoreboard reached double zeroes Tuesday in a district semifinal against #4-ranked Fruitport.
The Vikings had won seven of their last eight games and were in the midst of a six-game win streak when they took the field.
Whitehall freshman goalkeeper Andon Palmer was under siege for the entirety of the first half, as Fruitport cut through the defense like butter.
The Trojans wasted no time finding the net, as junior Bode Anspach bounced in a header to put Fruitport ahead 1-0. Senior Ryan Laus started his stat-sheet stuffing performance with an assist on the play.
Laus would soon put Fruitport up 2-0, sending the Vikings into a panic.
The first half scoring frenzy for the Trojans continued, as Laus recorded two more assists on back-to-back goals by junior Sean Gieske. Whitehall entered the half trailing 4-0.
“They wanted it more than us in the first little bit,” Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said. “We had some nerves, and they took advantage of that early and that made it really hard to come back from. There’s a reason why they’re ranked where they are. They’re good.”
The Vikings seemed to gain a bit of juice in the second half, pushing the ball more consistently into Trojan territory. It was Fruitport, however, who recorded the lone goal of the second half, as Gieske completed a hat trick.
“We talked at halftime and said we don’t let anyone beat you to the ball,” Mahan said of the Vikings’ halftime adjustments. “We came out in the second half and decided, whether we win or lose, you just have to make sure you’re going harder than what you think you can. It was a great way to end.”
Mahan shared emotional embraces with each of his players following the game, a showing of pride for the way his team fought all season.
“It’s not what it meant to me, it’s about what it meant to them,” Mahan said. “We started the season 1-7 and ended up 8-9. The season showed that our team could come together, and fight to do anything.”