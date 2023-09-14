WHITEHALL — Whitehall and Montague always bring extra energy when they play each other, and it was clear Wednesday night from both the players and fans who came out. In the end, though, the Vikings came up with the winning play, delivering a 3-2 victory.
The winning goal came with just over five minutes left, when Mason Mulnix, battling an achy knee, nevertheless outraced the Montague defense to the ball in the corner and found teammate Evan Jud for the score.
"(Another) teammate was calling for it behind me, but I saw Evan Jud running and I just put it right to his foot and I knew he would score there," Mulnix said.
Jud, said coach Adam Prince, has been dubbed "The Professor" by the team due to his soccer knowledge, despite only being a sophomore. He was in the middle of the action a lot of the time he was on the field and found his way into position to score the game-winner.
"He's probably played more soccer than almost all these kids put together, with his travel stuff," Prince said. "Everybody knows that if he gets an opportunity, he's going to put it in the corner and not shoot it over, put it wide or anything, because he's just going to take his time. He put that left foot out there and buried it right in the corner."
Similarly to Montague's fortunate bounce on last year's game-winning goal in the district tournament, Whitehall (4-5, 3-2 West Michigan Conference) caught a couple of breaks earlier in the game, scoring each of their first two goals when free kicks deflected off Wildcats and into the net. Mulnix earned the first goal on a short-range kick from just outside the penalty area, and freshman Garrett Taylor was credited with the second goal when Wildcats leapt to head the ball and inadvertently sent it backwards.
Prince credited his players' hustle to get themselves into position to earn the free kicks in the first place.
"We get the free kicks because we're pushing the tempo," Prince said. "We've scored four or five goals this season where, if all you do is put it in front of the goal, the worst that's going to happen is it's going to get headed out of there, but more than likely it's going to end up back in the back of the net because they're just such big kids nowadays, goalies can't see the ball until it's too late."
Montague (5-6, 2-3 WMC) scored first, also on a free kick, when Jack Degen headed the ball into the net off the foot of Lucas Husband. The Wildcats' second goal, early in the second half, was a remarkable 25-yard laser of a shot by Trevor Trevino that gave keeper Andon Palmer no chance to make the save.
"The way we didn't quit after that was the biggest thing, because in previous years, I think we would have wilted right there and instead we decided to pick it up, and we kept playing, and we got faster and faster, and then we got more and more opportunities," Prince said.
While Montague would've preferred a different outcome to the game, coach Brandon Mahoney said he saw a lot to be encouraged by going forward. The Wildcats could yet earn another shot at Whitehall in a wide-open district that also includes WMC foes Hart, Shelby, Manistee and Fremont.
"These boys, they are a great, great group of young men to coach," Mahoney said. "I'm excited about the remainder of our season. We've got some tough opponents coming up, but I feel like these boys have developed this year already so much that I'm not afraid to face some of those opponents.
"It's nice to see that in the conference, the playing field feels more level. For many years, we'd come here to Whitehall and we would get (mercy-ruled). It's nice to see that we're able to play, and it's because of what these boys have done over the years, to put in the time and the effort to become better soccer players."
Whitehall struggled early with some lopsided losses to top opposition, but Prince said the Vikings began to find themselves during last Saturday's loss to Western Michigan Christian. That continued in Monday's impressive win over Ludington and carried into Wednesday.
Whitehall's ability to keep opponents guessing with its varied offense has been a factor in its recent success, but so too has been team chemistry, according to Mulnix.
"We have a lot of team dinners and we always have fun at them," Mulnix said. "(Most) of our players have played with each other in the past...That chemistry is very good between our team, and we know what our players are able to do, and all of them are able to score."