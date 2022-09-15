MONTAGUE — Montague had tied up Wednesday's rivalry game against Whitehall with 19 minutes to go in the first half when Chris Aebig grabbed a loose ball in the box coming off a free kick and fired it into the net. Montague's band played and the fans were on their feet.

Then the goal was disallowed. Officials ruled that Whitehall keeper Andon Palmer had possession of the ball and Aebig had kicked the ball out of his hands.

The moment took the wind out of the Wildcats' sails, and Whitehall took advantage, scoring again before halftime and going on to a 4-1 victory.

"I ref myself," Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said. "I ref high school girls (games). I ref club (games). I've been doing it five or six years. Those are judgment calls. He should have the best angle and he should be able to see, and the center (ref) and he should come together and talk about it. They made a decision and talked about it, that he had possession. My bench and me, I don't think it was the right call. But without these center refs and these (assistant referees), we never get to play this match, so we have to rely on what they see."

In any case, the Vikings (4-3-2, 3-1-1 WMC) continued their mastery of this rivalry matchup with timely offensive play, including two goals on set plays and another on a rebound shot. They opened the scoring just 8:30 into the contest when Jack McDowell got a hold of a long free kick and snuck it past the Wildcats' keeper Eli Bunton, who made a whopping 20 saves in the game.

The next two Whitehall goals, which sandwiched the halftime break, both came from Mayson Kelley. Playing his first game at forward, Kelley displayed a knack for the position. He scored his first goal late in the half by beating Bunton to a loose ball and poking it past him, then later deposited a rebound into the net after Bunton saved a wicked shot by McDowell.

"Go 100 miles an hour and make mistakes doing that," Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said he told Kelley. "All of a sudden he's hunting people down and he's in the right spot. It was great. It was a lot of intense people - focused on their job, but very intense. We always talk about, play the game and not the team. They did a good job not getting into the hype and just playing."

Montague's Owen Raeth immediately responded to Kelley's second goal by heading in a pass from Aebig, but Whitehall defused the momentary surge in Wildcat momentum and put the game away later with a score by Jack Houtteman that came off a beautiful corner kick from Evan Jud.

"We had spurts of good soccer on Monday, but they'd last five or eight minutes and then Ludington would do some really nice stuff and we'd get scared," Mahan said of the Vikings' previous game. "Tonight, we didn't play scared. That's just the learning curve. The better we play against a Ludington team, the better we can handle adversity in other places."

Mahan, who was assessed a yellow card late in the game by the head referee, said his Viking team is coming together well and, after after Houtteman and Corbin Vanderstelt led the way to start the season, the rest of the roster is now coming along and showing leadership qualities as well.

"Now everyone else is jumping in, which is when it starts to look really good, when you don't have one captain and you have 14 or 15 of them," Mahan said. Then I can just sit back, get cards and not worry about it."

Montague (4-8-1, 1-3-1 WMC), meanwhile, came out of the game disappointed with the result but pleased with how it played. Mahoney said that while in past years he would've bemoaned Whitehall being in the Wildcats' district, this year he hopes a rematch comes to pass.

"I'm hungry for it," Mahoney said. "I know this team can go all the way to the finals and I hope it's Whitehall and us. I hope that's how it shakes out. I'd love to see that battle again...I'd replay this game 10 times over. It was a fun match to coach, and these guys didn't back down."

The Vikings didn't appear like they would mind that either.

"I think we can build off this and go a lot farther as a team," Kelley said. "(Having this win is) almost like an assurance. You know what you can do, so you already have that standard to work off of."