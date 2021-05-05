WHITEHALL — Whitehall controlled most of the possession Tuesday night against Shelby and scored just enough goals to pick up a West Michigan Conference win, 2-1.
Both goals came from the foot of Maggie Evans. Evans opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the first half and later put the game-winning goal into the net on a redirected free kick.
"We held possession about 85 percent of the game and moved the ball pretty well but struggled finding the net," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said. "We had a lot of shots and good opportunities. Their keeper did a really good job and had good hands protecting the goal."
Whitehall's only goal allowed came when keeper Shelbie Noel collided with a Tigers' player while trying to retrieve the ball, deflecting the ball into the net. Noel faced only three shots on goal in the game.