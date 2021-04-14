WHITEHALL — Whitehall got the best of rival Montague Tuesday in a close battle, 4-2.
"It was another crazy game against the rivals," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said.
Maggie Evans led the Vikings with three goals, and Camryn Evans scored a fourth on a corner kick that deflected off a Wildcat and into the net.
Whitehall keeper Gwen Gould made several great saves for the Vikings, Nichols said.
"The two teams looked like they have not had enough practice," Nichols said. "The girls are improving and working hard in the little time they’ve had. They are starting to connect but they have a long way to go to be good with possession and transition."
Montague, too, was working with little practice time. Seven of the Wildcat players were on the basketball team, and between that and spring break, coach Kara Raeth said the team had had only one full-team practice prior to Tuesday's opener.
"Our main goal was to play hard, try to win a majority of the 50/50 balls, and play as a team," Raeth said. "I thought the girls did that and I was happy with their performance."
Ally Hall scored one Wildcats' goal on an Emma Jensen assist, and Emma Peterson had the other goal, taking a punted ball out of the air and scoring.
The showing by Montague was a major improvement on the 8-0 loss the 'Cats took in the last rivalry matchup in 2019. While Raeth said the performance was good, she demurred at the notion that the team was satisfied with the result.
"We, of course, are never satisfied with a loss, and we look forward to playing Whitehall in districts," Raeth said.