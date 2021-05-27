REED CITY — Whitehall took a while to get going, but ultimately dominated Reed City Wednesday in a pre-district soccer game, earning the Vikings a home date against Shelby next week in the semifinals.
Whitehall won the game by mercy rule, 8-0, but didn't score until only four minutes remained in the first half. Ryleigh Mott opened the scoring on a Tori Russell assist.
After that goal, the floodgates opened, and the Vikes played as well offensively as coach Dan Nichols has seen this season.
"They have been putting in the time and working hard," Nichols said. "It shows on the field with the movement and how connected they were."
Maggie Evans led the Vikings with three goals and recorded an assist. Mott had a goal and two assists, and Ali Hennessey and Russell each had one goal and one assist. Shelbie Noel made five saves to earn the shutout.
The Vikes' semifinal game against Shelby will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.