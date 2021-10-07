WHITEHALL — Whitehall dashed Montague's hopes of breaking a 22-year winless drought in the rivalry series Tuesday, scoring all four of its goals in the second half to secure a 4-0 victory.
The game was played in front of a raucous crowd, including a student section that drew rave reviews from Vikings' coach Bryan Mahan. Montague's football team brought the Bell to the game in hopes of spurring the Wildcats (10-6-1, 2-3-1 West Michigan Conference) on to the win, but to no avail.
"The amazing student section and parent support echoed loud," Mahan said.
Four different Vikings (7-8-2, 5-1 WMC) scored goals in the win. Yahir Gonzalez got Whitehall on the board, followed by Jack McDowell, Kyren Bluhm and Jack Houtteman. McDowell and Gonzalez also had an assist apiece, as did Taryn Hardy and Josh Holmberg. Andon Palmer saved both of Montague's shots on goal to earn the shutout in net.
Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said the first half was evenly played, with the Wildcats having seven shots and Whitehall six, but the Vikings' transition offense overpowered Montague early in the second half. Mahoney said his team had trouble regrouping after allowing the first goal.
"(It was a) great match with great players on both sides of the ball," Mahoney said.