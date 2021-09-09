SHELBY — The Whitehall Vikings, often so senior-dominated, had only a handful of seniors this year to begin with. When Denver Aguirre suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the campaign and Kyren Bluhm went down with a bad concussion last week against Ludington, it left Whitehall without the base of veteran experience it's come to rely on.
All this is to explain how Whitehall ended up on the wrong end of a 9-1 rout Wednesday at Shelby. According to Viking coach Bryan Mahan's records on his team website, it was only the third time the team has lost by mercy rule since the program became an all-boys team 25 years ago, and the first at the hands of a West Michigan Conference foe. (The first two times were in a 1996 district game against Ludington and in 2004 against Spring Lake.)
"At one point I had five or six kids that would be on a JV team, getting experience there, and they're having to step in because of the people we've lost," Mahan said. "They're going to have ups and downs...You take out two solid senior fixtures, things are going to be affected a little bit."
The Tigers wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring four times in an eight-minutes span early in the half. The goals came from four different players, stunning the young Whitehall roster.
"In the first half, we got scared and they scored one, and all of a sudden we stopped playing for 20 minutes," Mahan said. "Young teams, that's kind of a hallmark, they worry about the score and the stuff instead of just focusing on (playing). That's what we're trying to work through. When you just do your job and make it easy, we play well. It's when you worry about all the other stuff that the problems start."
Whitehall (1-6-1, 0-1 WMC) was able to stem the tide a bit after that early blitz, but Shelby still added two more goals before the half, one an own-goal on a deflection by the defense and the other on a ball that hit off keeper Andon Palmer and rolled in the net before he could stop it.
Whitehall finally did get on the board early in the second half on a score by Yahir Gonzalez, but by that time the Tigers already had an insurmountable lead. Two Shelby scores in just over 90 seconds ended the contest with 14:17 left.
Harrison Jenkins led the Tigers with three goals, and six other Shelby players were credited with one goal apiece.
Mahan said the mistakes the Vikings are making that lead to goals are, as you'd expect in their situation, born of inexperience.
"We continue to make the same mistakes on defense," Mahan said. "Guys are not ball-side goal-side. We stick and let them cut in. We're not learning that fast enough. They're not learning it as it's happening to them."
The Vikings face WMC powerhouse North Muskegon next week and have several challenging non-league games still to play on their schedule, so they have little choice but to improve if they want to be a factor in the postseason. Mahan said the team will have to begin a strong focus on the short-term view and worry less about the score of their games or the win-loss record if that is to occur.
"We need to make sure we're learning about exactly what we're supposed to do," Mahan said. "Once we do our job, the game will start coming together. Until that point, we're just going to continue to scramble and have to go all out and cover for mistakes that shouldn't be made."