WHITEHALL — Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan was frustrated early in the season when he felt his team gave up toward the end of a couple of losses. Monday showed the Vikings what can happen when they don't.
With 15 seconds on the clock, Yahir Gonzalez fielded a lob pass from Connor Reid and managed to head it into the net to salvage a 1-1 tie against Big Rapids, averting what would certainly have been a frustrating loss.
"Whatever the score is, you play the same," Mahan said. "Up by three, down by three, up by one, down by one, it doesn't matter. You don't stop. That was the good part of that. We've given up in some games this year already, and that was a big step. With 10 minutes left we started pressing hard, and that was good. We finally started getting after it, and that was the best part."
The visiting Cardinals had the better of play most of the first half, and scored in the final minute on a Whitehall miscue. A Viking inadvertently sent the ball backwards to an open patch of grass, and Big Rapids' Aden Herron chased it down, setting up a 2-on-1 that resulted in an easy goal.
It was just another moment of uncertainty for a young and injured team that's faced many of them this year, but Mahan was happy that his team responded this time, playing a strong second half that culminated in the equalizer.
"In the second half, we played better than the first half," Mahan said. "A play just works, and if you throw a ball at the goal, good stuff happens sometimes. That's all that was."
Part of the reason the Cardinals only had one goal was the play of Whitehall keeper Andon Palmer, who had nine saves. Palmer hadn't been expected to start - that was senior Kyren Bluhm's spot - but injuries led to reconfiguring the lineup. Viking coaches determined what Bluhm did on the field was less replaceable than what he did between the posts, and so the freshman Palmer was brought up to play keeper.
"It was just one of those things where we thought, 'Let's just try this,'" Mahan said. "And he did. The goal that was scored wasn't because he was a freshman, it was because the defense let this guy take a nice shot. He's playing very well. He's composed. Kyren does a ton on the field for us, so we just kind of had to make the move. He's doing well. He's getting it.
"I wasn't concerned. He's been doing this a year or two. If I was concerned, I probably wouldn't have done it. He's a great kid. All the coaches agreed that was the right move."
The game was the second-to-last of what has been a typically daunting early-season Whitehall schedule that has produced a five-game winless streak. Things will ease up a bit in conference play, but even then, Coopersville, Western Michigan Christian and Fremont are consistently tough to beat, and North Muskegon continues to be a power in the league.
However, Mahan has stated over the years that the win-loss record means little to him because he thinks his team benefits from the early exposure to top competition.
"That's always why I play these games at the beginning of the year," Mahan said. "You're going to find out what works and what doesn't work in a hurry. If you play teams you can beat 6-0 all the time, you don't learn much. And we're learning....You take your lumps and you learn your lessons, because at the end of the year, that's what really matters."