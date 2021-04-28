FRUITPORT — Whitehall edged Fruitport Saturday, 2-1, in a game the Vikings controlled but couldn't show it on the scoreboard.
"With injuries and no subs, we simply got tired and lost focus in the second (half)," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said. "The girls came out strong and for the first game they were connecting from the start. Our touches were good and they were aggressive in the first half with many chances."
Both Whitehall goals came off the foot of Maggie Evans in the first half. Camryn Evans and Ashley TenBrink each had an assist.
The game became physical in the second half with both teams being assessed cards, and the Vikings (4-3) were able to hang on.
"To come away with the win showed a lot of toughness from the girls, both physical and mental," Nichols said.