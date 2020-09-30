WHITEHALL — Tuesday wasn't Whitehall's finest hour on the soccer field, but it was good enough for the Vikings to escape with a 1-0 win over Shelby and remain undefeated.
Coach Bryan Mahan said the offense didn't try enough to keep the ball on the outside and instead repeatedly pushed the ball up the middle, which Shelby's defense shut down.
"We got lucky," Mahan said. "That's all it is. We didn't do what we needed to do to play well...We need to concentrate on the fundamentals of moving the ball up and quit jamming it in the center like we're going to outrun everybody."
The Vikes' Jack Houtteman twice hit a crossbar with a shot, two of three times the team hit the bar, but they didn't get on the board until 5:23 to go in the first half, when Connor Reid lofted a perfect free kick to Yahir Gonzalez, who headed the ball past the Tiger keeper for the goal.
Shelby nearly answered a couple of minutes later when Ricardo Bahena broke free from the Whitehall defense and got loose from Viking keeper Sam Stevens to find an open net. His shot glanced off the left post and wasn't ruled a goal, and Josh Holmberg managed to clear it and save the game.
However, both Mahan and Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said they thought the ball crossed the goal line, so it was a fortunate break for the Vikings.
The second half saw Whitehall (8-0, 3-0 West Michigan Conference) maintain possession for the most part, but more offensive struggles kept the Vikings from adding to their lead.
"Shelby played a great game," Mahan said. "They had the center bottled up, and they took everything, the over-the-top balls we were trying and all that junk, they took care of. They played very well."
Whitehall didn't allow the Tigers any more good scoring chances after that, and permitted only five total shots on goal. Evan Mikkelson, Casey Lownds and Stevens each earned mention for their work on the back end.
"The defense is keeping us in games, and the offense is not helping them a lot," Mahan said. "There was a lot of pressure on the defense that didn't need to be there. The defense is playing very well."
The Vikings will take on North Muskegon Monday to try to secure a WMC championship. Like Shelby, the Norsemen are a defensive-minded tough out, so the Vikes will have to pick up their play on the front end to get the win.
"We just need to pass and move as a team," Mahan said. "We need to stop dribbling, stop forcing it, take what's there, and play. That's what we need to do."