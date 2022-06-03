SPRING LAKE — Whitehall did all it could Thursday against #3-ranked Spring Lake, but last year's state runner-up had too much firepower to slow down, and the Vikings were eliminated 7-1 in the district finals.
Lakers' superstar Meah Bajt had the first three goals of the game and totaled five for the evening, giving her 11 in her two games played in the tournament.
As Viking coach Adam Prince pointed out, too, Bajt is no one-trick pony, scoring in several different ways throughout the game. Her first goal was a wicked rebound shot after the Whitehall defense was unable to clear the ball 5:24 into the game. Her second goal was assisted beautifully by Clara Howe, setting Bajt up to outrun the Viking back end. Later in the game, she scored on a header, converting a great crossing pass by Ella Andree.
"She does it all for their team," Prince said. "Their midfield, she owes their midfield a giant round of applause. They set her up with some beautiful stuff. Then Ella Andree going down the sideline with her speed crossing the ball, they have the total package. They have it all. Especially on turf, they're incredible."
"A lot of their players play really high-level ball, then they come in and play on the high school team," Whitehall senior star Maggie Evans added. "We're just not at that level."
Spring Lake led 4-0 at halftime behind three goals from Bajt and appeared on the verge of a mercy-rule win after going ahead 7-0 with 20:19 to play. However, Evans wasn't going to let her record-smashing career end without one last highlight. With 14 minutes to go, Evans broke free from the Laker midfield and used her speed to race into position and score a goal to break the shutout.
It was Evans' 114th and final goal in a legendary career. In only three seasons - like everyone else, she was unable to play in spring 2020, her sophomore year - she put in 38 more goals than any other Whitehall soccer player, boy or girl, ever has.
"That was my goal," Evans said with a chuckle about scoring one last time. "I just had to finish it off somehow."
Evans scored six times in the three Whitehall (10-8) district games. Prince said Fremont triple-teamed her in the squads' pre-district matchup last week, and yet Evans still broke through for three goals.
Prince added that coaching Evans, as well as Charley Klint and their fellow seniors, made for one of his most fun seasons he's been part of.
"When we first met, she was kind of hesitant, because with a new coach coming in, she didn't know what to expect," Prince said of Evans. "As the season went on, she started to see that I could see more in her than what normal coaches see. She plays like I used to play. I've had two sons that played the same way.
"She can do whatever she wants out there. In that goal, you pretty much saw it. She could've given up in that first half, but she kept playing. She went back and played some defense. She played some midfield. She's just overall special. Not just a special player, but a special athlete and a special girl."
Prince also shouted out fellow seniors Ashley Cordray, Madison Jimenez, Veronica Gregory and Ryleigh Mott, the latter of whom missed much of the season with a knee injury, for making his first year at the helm a good one.