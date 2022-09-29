Whitehall lost a West Michigan Conference battle to Oakridge Wednesday night, 3-1.
The Vikings (5-6-2, 4-3-1 WMC) had 11 shots on goal but couldn't stop a balanced attack by the Eagles, who had three different players score in the game.
