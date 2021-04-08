Whitehall's girls soccer team will be as equipped as any heading into the 2021 season, with three top players returning from the 2019 campaign.
Leading the way, of course, is Viking junior Maggie Evans, who became the program's first ever all-state first team honoree as a freshman. She was the team leader in goals that year. Also back are Tori Russell and Ryleigh Mott, who each contributed offensively in 2019.
"They are all good with foot skills and will help a lot with our possession game," Vikings' coach Dan Nichols said.
Nichols hasn't been able to work much with his team. Obviously, COVID-19 restrictions have been part of that, as well as players playing other sports. Club team activity over the summer and fall has also contributed. Nichols said the team was able to have a short kills camp over the winter, but the Vikings will be building team chemistry on the fly.
"I am hopeful that they develop over the season and come together quickly," Nichols said. "I think more than anything, the girls just want to have their team back together and play. It’s been a long time for them. They just want to have fun and compete. They are a close group and have a great time playing together."
The Vikings are taking aim at the program's first-ever district title. Recent years' teams have come close, but have been sidetracked by injury or upset losses.
The West Michigan Conference is always very competitive, and Whitehall saw one of those teams already when it edged Oakridge in a non-conference season opener. North Muskegon, of course, has been Whitehall's blood rival in recent seasons.
"They are always a strong program, and I’m not really sure what they’ve lost during the time off," Nichols said of the Norse.
Whitehall's goal is to bring home the program's first district title. The Vikings will be in a winnable district, although Big Rapids, one of their key non-league opponents, has been a strong program in recent years.