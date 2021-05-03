HUDSONVILLE — Whitehall ran into a brick wall Friday night at Hudsonville, losing 8-0 by mercy rule.
The Vikings couldn't slow down the Eagle attack, and keeper Gwen Gould faced 19 shots on goal in the game.
"I have to give it to the Eagles," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said. "They played very technically sound. There was a level of confidence in each other that they were able to feed off of. A positive from this game is that when they scored, (our) girls supported each other more and worked harder. They became focused and actually played well. If they would just start a game like that, we would be tough to beat."
Michols said Hudsonville was tough to deal with due to their height, speed, athleticism and depth, adding that the Eagles had eight players on the bench.
"We have the talent and toughness," Nichols said. "I just feel they need that trust and chemistry...If (we can build that), we will be very competitive at districts."