MUSKEGON — Whitehall earned an impressive 2-1 victory over North Muskegon Thursday night, remaining just one game behind Shelby for the top spot in the West Michigan Conference.
The win was career victory #350 for coach Bryan Mahan. According to Whitehall athletics' Facebook page, that makes Mahan eighth all-time in MHSAA history for coaching wins.
The Vikings (6-8-2, 4-1 WMC) started quickly thanks to Jack McDowell's goal in the first minute of the game. Jack Houtteman assisted the goal. Houtteman added a penalty-kick goal later in the first half to make it 2-0.
The Norsemen scored late in the first half and came at the Viking defense throughout the second, but Whitehall was able to hold on for the win. Andon Palmer made 12 saves in what Mahan called "an incredible effort in goal".