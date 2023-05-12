WHITEHALL — Eight days prior to Thursday, Whitehall hit rock bottom. The Vikings took an 8-0 mercy-rule loss to Montague, a game in which coaches and players alike felt the effort level wasn't sustained into the second half.
Since then, Whitehall has come together, playing four straight games without a loss, most recently Thursday's 0-0 tie with a Fruitport squad that beat Montague last week. The symbolism was not lost on the Vikings.
"We were going into it expecting to get destroyed, because they beat Montague 3-0 and we lost to Montague 8-0," Whitehall keeper Brie Hamann said. "I just told (my teammates) to try and hold it off, kick it out of bounds, just try to hold the line. We didn't give up, which is something that we've struggled with. I just think that we played 100 percent through to our capability the entire game."
Whitehall (5-5-3) was again shorthanded - three starters participated in a choir concert that evening - so coach Adam Prince doubled down on the team's defensive approach, playing Avery Thomas and Marissa Strandberg at the sweeper positions and basically conceding any offense. It's not his favorite way to play, but for now, it's effective.
"I don't really want to play with a sweeper; I'd rather put another forward up top," Prince said. "But at this point, I can't really fix what's not broken...I know we kind of parked the bus, but it was something we had to do because with limited numbers, we couldn't go up and down the field with them."
Whitehall's defense, worn down by having to fend off Trojan attacks at every turn, started to bend a bit by the end of the game, and with under two minutes left, Fruitport would've scored but for an offsides call waving off the goal. However, the Vikings never broke and were able to get the shutout behind Hamann's work in goal. Prince has been high on Hamann's potential since he took over as coach, and by virtue of the way Whitehall's had to play this year, his senior keeper has proven that faith to be founded; she made 16 saves Thursday.
"We have a leadership group, and we focus a lot on positivity and building each other up mentally," Hamann said. "We've really been focusing the last few weeks to get out of this losing streak...We've been focusing on positivity and having fun with the game and that's kind of translated into this connection."
Whitehall heavily relied on Kate Beda up front, a lot of responsibility to give a freshman. However, while the Vikings couldn't sustain an offense, Beda proved ready and able to battle for possession with Trojan opponents, a good sign for the future.
That said, the Vikes are looking at the present. Bracket day is Sunday for the MHSAA soccer tournament, and Whitehall remained in the mix for the #2 seed and accompanying first-round bye, along with Montague and Manistee, heading into the weekend. A bye would enable the Vikings to be only two games from a district title, the program's first, and would also ensure a battle with unbeaten Newaygo wouldn't be until the district finals. And while Newaygo is undefeated, Whitehall only lost to the Lions 3-0 when the teams played - and that was before the team's current transformation.
"At this point, when you get to the tournaments, you can play this (style) till overtime and then hope that my senior keeper, who's big and bad, can stop two or three PKs and we can win that way," Prince said. "Sometimes you've got to win ugly to still win. When it gets to tournament time, it's just one little slip-up, and if we can get the one little slip-up...Anything is possible."