FREMONT — Whitehall remains in search of its first-ever district title in girls soccer after dropping a 3-0 decision to Big Rapids Friday in the finals in Fremont.
The Vikings were on the verge of a breakthrough late in the first half, penetrating the offensive zone and seemingly wearing out the Cardinals.
Then came the whistle.
Big Rapids drew a penalty kick on a handball in the box with just 1:24 left in the first half and scored on it, as Cardinals’ star Julia Waltz cashed in the opportunity.
What made the foul doubly frustrating was that, Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said, he wasn’t told who committed it. It came on a scrum for a loose ball after Vikings’ keeper Shelbie Noel had raced in to grab the ball, only to see it pop out of her hands and into the air.
Still, Whitehall was only down a goal and in position to get an equalizer if it could continue its late first-half play. That is, until another PK was awarded just 1:36 into the second half on a foul in the box, coming right after the Cardinals had been given an indirect free kick from just a few yards away. Again Waltz scored, and the 2-0 deficit took whatever wind Whitehall had in its sails away.
“The thing of it is, I think we were frustrating them,” Nichols said. “I thought they were more tired than we were. All I could tell them was, keep plugging along and doing what you’re doing and we’ll chip our way back.
“That second PK was definitely a big downfall. It’s just hard to battle back. It’s hard to be in the finals against these guys as it is and to fight and get a win, let alone once you’re down two goals like that. It’s just hard. It’s an uphill battle, and they see it.”
The Vikings surrendered one goal during play a few minutes later, on a great shot by Kyra Couch. Whitehall nearly got on the board itself with 23 minutes to go, but Ryleigh Mott’s header off a corner kick hit the crossbar and skipped over it.
Frustrated by the outcome and by the key calls that had aided it, Whitehall played much more aggressively late in the second half and picked up a few yellow cards.
“Trying to keep their heads in it was tough for sure,” Nichols said. “I don’t blame them. Last game of the year, they’re putting everything they’ve got out there, so I get their frustration.
“It got super chippy because, I think, they were just so frustrated with calls only going one direction. They were getting super upset.”
Big Rapids shadowed Viking star Maggie Evans, never letting her have a clear shot at the goal, and spent the second half in particular packing in the defense and not allowing anything through for Whitehall. If Nichols took a positive from the game, it was that the team continued to try to play effective offensive soccer all the way to the end.
“It said so much about their character,” Nichols said. “It’d be so easy for them to just give up during that game. Even late, they were putting four or five passes together and still connecting...It just wasn’t enough at that point. It’s hard to play touch ball when you really need to be kicking and chasing and making up big chunks of field.”
The team’s work ethic and its improvement throughout the season — Nichols said the team knew it was playing “terrible soccer” in the first couple of weeks and put in the time to get better — are what will keep the Vikings’ spirits high through the off-season, as will the return of Evans and Mott, the two top offensive players, who will be the only experienced seniors back. Several of the better defensive players will also return, such as Marissa Strandberg and Avery Thomas.
“At both ends of the field, they have strong players coming back, so they can come back next season and at least feel like they can rebuild,” Nichols said. “We’re losing a lot of seniors, but a lot of younger players are willing to step up.”