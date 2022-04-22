WHITEHALL — Whitehall's defense did just about everything it could to pull the upset Thursday against North Muskegon, but the Norse were able to control possession throughout and break through for two goals to win 2-0.
North Muskegon made two essentially undefendable shots in the game, one in each half. With 23:18 left in the first half, Natalie Pannucci lobbed a perfectly-placed shot to the far corner of the net for the game's first goal, and in the second half, Katie Kinahan fired a shot to the one part of the goal Viking keeper Brie Hamann couldn't reach.
Those goals proved to be the difference on a day the Vikings (2-4, 2-1 West Michigan Conference) unexpectedly found themselves shorthanded. Senior Ryleigh Mott, the team's #2 offensive player, went down with a leg injury just four minutes into the game and left the stadium before the first half ended.
"She said she heard a pop, and I don't know what she did," Whitehall coach Adam Prince said. "It totally ruined our whole game plan for the day, when you take out one of the captains...The defense played, for what we were going through, exceptionally well, for not having any subs."
Mott's was just the latest injury for a Whitehall team dealing with a few of them, and it left the Vikes with only a few reserves available to put in the game, and basically none on defense. Stalwarts Audrey and Natalie Conners never left the game and were thrust into high-stress action throughout the evening.
"I think towards the end you could see we just ran out of gas," Prince said.
Even with all of that, the Vikings didn't give up any more goals. A lot of credit for that goes to Hamann, who made two especially impressive saves among many. In her first season as a starting keeper, the junior is turning heads.
"Brie, next year, will be one of the top keepers in the area," Prince said. "These are the first two goals she's given up in conference...She did everything she could back there."
Because of the injury, Whitehall's offense was never really able to see what it could do against the defending Division 4 state champs, although the Vikings did manage to threaten a couple of times. Charley Klint slid into Mott's spot on the field, and given some time there could be effective.
"I think in about four or five games, we'll see Charley Klint evolve," Prince said. "She had a few opportunities that she just didn't finish. I think she'll start to get better at the end of the season. Right now, we're just keeping our fingers crossed for Ryleigh and hoping she can get back."
The Vikings will have a chance to get used to their new configuration if needed, with the next three games against squads (West Michigan Aviation, Mason County Central and Shelby) Whitehall figures to be favorites against before tangling with Oakridge May 5.