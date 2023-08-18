WHITEHALL — Especially in the first game of the season, there's no way to know for sure how a young team will respond to a tough spot until they're in it. Consider Whitehall's first test passed.
The Vikings surrendered a game-tying goal to start the second half of Thursday's opener against Big Rapids, then immediately set to work dominating the final 35 minutes of the game and scored three unanswered goals to win, 4-1.
The Cardinals got on the board after a defensive miscue by Whitehall left them with a clear shot at the net. However, on the very next sequence, the Vikings attacked the net and nearly scored, and they kept up the pressure the rest of the way.
"The response was what totally got me excited," Whitehall coach Adam Prince said. "For the next 20 minutes, it was just (shots off the) post, and then we got the PK on the next one. I was more than pleasantly surprised."
Mayson Kelley deposited the aforementioned penalty kick after a Big Rapids foul in the goalie box with 28:23 to play, which broke the tie. The Vikings added more goals later, with Ian Hinze scoring on a great assist by Kyler Frees six minutes later and Xavier LeBlanc scoring a hustle goal after a collision with a Cardinals' player with 13:34 on the clock.
LeBlanc's goal underscored that one thing clearly has not changed with the handoff from previous 29-year coach Bryan Mahan to Prince - Whitehall is going to continue to play aggressively and play fast.
"That is one thing that I carried over, is we are going to be as fast to the ball and we are going to put as much pressure on other teams as possible," Prince said. "We have kind of a rather large-sized team. I've got my small guys, but I also have enough guys that can bump with a few people."
The first half was evenly played, with opportunities on each end of the field, but Whitehall had the half's only goal when Frees launched a free kick from midfield that sailed over the Cardinal keeper's head and into the goal. That was not by accident; Frees has a big leg and is kicking for the football team this season, and Prince noticed the Cardinal keeper's tendency to venture far from the net at times.
"If he sees the keeper sneak up a little bit, whenever we have a free kick he'll usually have me just go on and boot it towards the net," Frees said. "That's what we usually like to do whenever the keeper likes to sneak out too far."
"The only problem with that is two minutes later, we had a defender that came up, had plenty of space and then saw the keeper out and tried to do the same thing and put it way wide," Prince added with a chuckle.
Nevertheless, the big early win against a team that has traditionally played Whitehall tough in recent years was a confidence booster. The Vikings' next three games are against Allendale, Fruitport and North Muskegon, so they should soon have a great idea of where they stack up with some of the area's best and what they'll need to improve to make more nights as successful as Thursday.
Tenacity is clearly not an area that will keep Prince up at night.
"The biggest thing is, it's the first game, we gave up a goal, we made a mistake, but we didn't drop our heads," Prince said. "We kept going, and we turned up the intensity for that last 20 minutes. I think that was the biggest show. With the age we have, with only having four seniors and being that well-rounded that we came back after giving up an early one, only excites me more that we're going to keep growing for this whole season."