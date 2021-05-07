MUSKEGON — In what coach Dan Nichols called the team's "most complete game" of the season, Whitehall defeated Oakridge on the road Thursday night, 5-1.
The Vikings held possession much of the game and were rewarded with a lopsided score. Maggie Evans scored three goals for Whitehall (6-5, 5-1 WMC) and assisted on the other two. Ryleigh Mott recorded two goals and an assist, and Tori Russell also had an assist.
"Our girls were faster and more connected than we have seen," Nichols said. "Practices have been stronger and the girls have been more focused. I want to see it more consistently over the next couple games, but they seem to be coming together at the right time. I know these girls and they have always had the potential. I have been waiting for it to come together so this is a good step in that direction."
The game was a physical one. Nichols said seven cards were assessed in the game, four to Whitehall.
Vikings' keeper Shelbie Noel made nine saves in goal to earn the win.