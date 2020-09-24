WHITEHALL — If you ask coach Bryan Mahan, Whitehall is having its finest season in years for a pretty simple reason: They're healthy.
The Vikings rolled again Thursday, beating Orchard View by mercy rule, 8-0, to improve to 7-0 on the season. Six different Whitehall players scored. In a sign that perhaps the team's injury karma is working in its favor, Evan Mikkelson went flying into the goalpost as he was scoring the team's seventh goal and appeared to be fine afterwards.
"You think about the last four years, I've always had big players sitting next to me on the bench," Mahan said. "As long as we can keep this up, this is great...We went on a long run where Joshua Gonzalez goes down, Daniel DuBois goes down, Logan Diehm gets hurt. Last year, Taden Brandel was out, Denver Aguirre was out, Matthew Goodrich was out, and Yahir (Gonzalez) couldn't play. That's four fairly important people you can't do anything with."
Gonzalez had to sit out after transferring from Hart, per MHSAA rules. He had two assists Thursday.
Bailey Taranko scored Whitehall's first two goals, both in the first 10 minutes, and six different players had the final six. Denver Aguirre, Dylan Osborn, Casey Lownds, Jace McKinley, Mikkelson and Sam Stevens each got on the board after that, despite the team's attempts to get the ball to Guillermo Vergara for the final goal. (Stevens put in the clincher on a penalty shot.)
The Vikes are stacked with experienced seniors and armed with depth built in those injury-plagued last couple of years. It all adds up to a winning combination so far.
"We knew there was a lot of experience, but four of the people that are playing right now were injured all of last year," Mahan said. "So you really don't know how that's going to play out, and how everyone else is going to fill in and how they're going to improve...You hope it, because you have a good senior class, but you never know."
While the team still, Mahan said, has to work on letting the game come to them a little bit, it's been hard to find many faults with the way things are going.
"They don't have to push it," Mahan said. "They just need to find an easy pass and move. When we did that, we looked really good today. I liked it."
Whitehall is again in Division 2 this year and faces a tough district that includes Reeths-Puffer, Ludington and Fruitport. Last season, the Vikes lost by just one goal to eventual district champ R-P in the semifinals. The way the team is playing this year, the ceiling certainly appears much higher.