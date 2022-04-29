WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Ryleigh Mott's status is uncertain after a knee injury last week, but the Vikings saw some things in Thursday's 8-0 win over Mason County Central that portend optimism that they can still have success.
The game was stopped at halftime due to the mercy rule, and even with an emptied bench and Whitehall pulling star scorer Maggie Evans from the front line late in the game, the Vikings (3-5, 3-1 West Michigan Conference) did not permit MCC to get even close to the goal.
Granted, the Spartans are a struggling opponent, but the refusal to take them lightly was what stood out to coach Adam Prince.
"There wasn't a lot we didn't do well today," Prince said. "Sometimes you get into games like this where, as a coach, you worry about playing down to their level, but today was the first time we clicked on multiple levels. We connected on more passes from one side to the other than we have all season. I don't know if there was a weakness."
Evans, of course, was the offensive lynchpin, scoring three goals and assisting two others. However, the tantalizing sights given the Vikings' situation were the dominant play of Avery Thomas and the first varsity goal by Charley Klint, who was happily greeted by several teammates after her score. Marissa Strandberg got on the board twice for Whitehall too.
Those three are among the players who, if Mott is unable to return - Prince said the team would likely find out next week after a weekend MRI - will have to step up to cover her anticipated production.
"We're trying to figure out the formation and who to put where yet," Prince said. "I think today, we got a better understanding of who needs to be in the middle of the field. If Avery can play like she did today and dominate the middle of the field and pass from one side to the other, that opens up a lot more of the field for Maggie. We could be even more dangerous to every team."
Klint played soccer as a freshman but focused on track the past two seasons. She's still playing that sport as well, but said she was talked into playing soccer as a senior by Evans and Mott, two of her close friends.
"It's tough because I have to go between both sports every day, go to one for an hour and (then the other)," Klint said. "I love it when I have back-to-back days, like tonight I had a soccer game and (Friday) I have a track meet. It's just fun competing in both sports."
Klint said she is still adjusting to some of the nuances of soccer, but Prince said Klint doesn't need to be locked in on that part of the game to have success for Whitehall due to her athleticism.
"It doesn't matter what sport Charley would play, I think she would excel at it," Prince said. "We've told her all season, 'Just push it and go. We don't need you to make 37 or 47 dribbles. Just pass it to yourself and outrun everybody.' As soon as she found there was only one defender behind her (on her goal), she turned on another gear most people don't even have. I think she could be exceptional, especially with her size and pace."
Going forward, the Vikings' district hopes will be tough to attain given Mott's injury and Whitehall's moving up to Division 2 this season. However, they're not giving up hope. In the meantime, the team's goal is to win its remaining WMC games so that if North Muskegon were to get upset, Whitehall can be in position to tie the Norse for the league title.
"In the beginning of the season, we were picked for the middle of the conference, and we took that as a chip on our shoulder," Prince said. "I think we're a lot better than people are giving us credit for."