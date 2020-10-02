FREMONT — Whitehall had to fight for it, but the Vikings managed to keep their undefeated record intact Thursday, scoring a late goal to salvage a 1-1 tie with Fremont on the road.
Yahir Gonzalez scored the tying goal in the waning minutes of the game, allowing Whitehall (8-0-1) to remain unbeaten, though the Vikings didn't win for the first time this season.
Fremont scored its lone goal late in the first half, and most of the second half played out without a score until Gonzalez equalized. Whitehall had 10 shots on goal to the Packers' seven, and keeper Sam Stevens made six saves.