HART — Whitehall's youth, injury troubles and unrelenting schedule kept the team from earning a win for nearly a month, but the Vikings finally earned a reward for their hard work Wednesday by rallying to edge Hart in West Michigan Conference action, 2-1.
Connor Reid scored both goals, his first coming when his shot managed to get between the legs of Hart's keeper and the second coming on an assist by Jack McDowell with 30 minutes to play in the game.
"(Assistant) Coach Matt Ferguson said, if you have the choice between hitting the goalie with the ball or putting it over (the goal), hit the goalie," Viking coach Bryan Mahan said. "Good things can happen. It bounces off him. We had a couple of ricochets when we were almost there, too. It's way better than the ball that hits the parking lot or goes in the blackberry orchard. We still have to work on that."
Whitehall (2-7-1, 1-1 WMC) trailed early in the game when Hart's Isaac Rodriguez launched a long ball that floated over Viking keeper Andon Palmer, but Reid's first goal, coming with 20:32 to go in the first half, evened the score, where it stayed the rest of the half.
The game was back and forth, with each team getting its share of opportunities. Mahan said his team "played real defense," far better on that end of the field than in a loss to Shelby the week prior.
The team, Mahan said, has been good about staying on task and maintaining focus on what it needs to do even as the Vikings battle through an unusually tough year.
"You don't worry about what happened in the past," Mahan said. "You focus on this team. Where do we have to go? What do we have to do? That's all we've focused on. If you spend time comparing yourself to the teams who were here before, you're never going to become who you're supposed to be.
"We focus on our team, on our job, on our improvement, we don't worry about anything else and we go. Then good things happen."
Whitehall faces Western Michigan Christian Saturday and visits Fremont Monday as its challenging slate continues.