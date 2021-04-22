RAVENNA — Whitehall scored nine straight goals Tuesday night at Ravenna to pick up a 9-1 mercy-rule win over the Bulldogs.
The Vikings gave up the game's first goal, but were sparked to life when Ravenna scored. Maggie Evans ripped off five of the nine goals, assisting on two others. Camryn Evans scored twice, and Ryleigh Mott and Marissa Strandberg each had a goal.
"We have been starting slow all season and tonight was no different," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said. "After we settled and played calmly, then we held pressure most of the game and felt in control, but we still have so far to go if we can compete against the best teams.
"I give their keeper a lot of credit because she actually played well facing so many shots on goal. The score doesn't show how well she did."