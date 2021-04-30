WHITEHALL — Whitehall's offense hasn't been what the Vikings are used to this year, but coach Dan Nichols thinks he's seeing flashes of some improvement even after a 2-0 loss Thursday night to Ludington.
"I think they find moments of it," Nichols said. "They need to have confidence in each other. Too many times, certain players are trying to do too much on their own, and the other teams know who we are and they're going to send two or three players down to defend them. We need to be able to be confident in our players and play to our teammates so we can get the ball back and play it in. Once we started doing that in the second half, we got a few chances."
The Orioles scored two early goals in the second half, continuing the familiar storyline this season of Whitehall (4-4) getting off to slow starts. Part of it this time may have been the Vikings getting used to a tweaked alignment, which Nichols said he implemented this week following the Fruitport game, a 2-1 Whitehall win.
"After the Fruitport game, we changed our mindset and changed our formation a little bit," Nichols said. "We moved some pieces around. We played really well in that game and we carried that into here. Again, it was a little bit of a slow start in the first half, and we have to get over that, but in the second half, 0-0 against a D-2 level Ludington that has, I don't know, 30 kids over there...It was hard to keep up with them, but I think we did a pretty good job."
The game got chippy in the second half as the Vikings and Orioles got more physical. Nothing resembling an altercation took place, but several times a player on either side was taken down in a scrum for a loose ball. Several cards were handed out, including to Whitehall players.
No coach wants to see a card, but Nichols said the Vikings benefit more than they don't from being aggressive, and he isn't worried about the occasional card as long as his players know how hard they can go before they get one.
"Cards are part of the game," Nichols said. "Obviously we don't want to see (cards), especially deep in our third, but it's part of the game. You're going to get calls...You get a card, so what? Come off, we'll talk about it and make sure you pay attention. They have to learn what the line is and what is too much."
Viking junior star Maggie Evans was in the middle of a lot of that physicality. The team's most talented scorer and a 2019 first team all-state performer, Evans is slightly built and is on the receiving end of a lot of punishment when she gets the ball. Nichols said that Evans' best bet for avoiding taking some of those hits is passing the ball off to keep the defense from thinking it can hone in on her.
"What she needs to realize is she has 10 other teammates around her," Nichols said. "She needs to have that confidence to play the ball off (to them) so she doesn't take so much abuse. She knows every time she touches the ball, she'll instantly have players on her, and they did. Sometimes what it is, it's frustration on her part, so she tries to do too much and we're out of sync again. Then she's getting hurt or losing the ball...She's just got to develop that confidence."
Whitehall is back in action Friday at Hudsonville, a consistently tough opponent. The Vikings hope that their recent run of intimidating foes is making them better for the postseason.
"I think they have a good attitude right now, and they see the progress starting from the beginning of the year to now," Nichols said. "I think they see the trend moving forward, so hopefully it continues."