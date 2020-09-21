MUSKEGON — Whitehall earned an impressive victory Saturday against Western Michigan Christian on its annual Warrior Weekend, defeating the hosts 3-0.
The Vikings struck almost immediately after kickoff, running what coach Bryan Mahan dubbed the "White Lake Play" for a goal seven seconds into the contest. Casey Lownds unleashed a long bomb shot that bounced over the Warrior keeper and into the net.
Isaac TenBrink and Denver Aguirre added goals for Whitehall later in the game — TenBrink on a perfect one-touch redirection and Aguirre on a penalty shot — and keeper Sam Stevens celebrated his birthday with six saves and a shutout.