SHELBY — Even though Whitehall only played the way coach Bryan Mahan prefers for the first 15 minutes of Wednesday's West Michigan Conference game against Shelby, it was dominant enough in those 15 minutes to secure a 3-1 victory over the defending league champs.

The motivation was clear for Whitehall after the Tigers defeated the Vikings by mercy rule on the same field a year ago en route to a perfect WMC campaign. Whitehall won the rest of its league games and came out determined to prove last year's result was behind it.

The Vikings attacked the net relentlessly to start the game, and Corbin Vanderstelt scored twice in the first nine minutes. His first goal came on an incredible long shot from 40-plus yards away, and just two minutes later, he scored when his free kick deflected off a Tiger defender and into the net.

Whitehall added a third goal with 25:17 to go when an Andon Palmer save kick-started a Viking attack. Jace McKinley earned the goal on a brilliant crossing pass from Jack McDowell.

"We played the way we've been trying to," Mahan said. "We passed the ball to feet. We moved it inside and out. We created space and angles and go in from there, switching the field, doing all of that. The stuff we've been working on. This is how we want to play, this is how we have to play, let's do it. We came out for 15 minutes and we did it."

After that, things changed, and not for the better. Shelby slowed down Whitehall's offense most of the rest of the first half, and was the dominant team in the second. Luckily, keeper Andon Palmer was equal to the task. The only goal he gave up was on a deflected ball, and he made several excellent saves to keep his team ahead.

"He was being active," Mahan said. "The last two games, it's been the Andon where he's just going after it and making great plays. He was making great plays. We were kind of hanging him out to dry and he was saving our butts."

Whitehall's being able to hang on didn't dim the frustration much in the moment as the Vikings were unable to recapture their early form, but Mahan noted that it's still early in the season and his team is finding itself.

"We got the score, and I think we started thinking about the score," Mahan said. "After that it was just a bunch of lack of communication and chasing. We still had spots where it clicked together well, we'd talk...and then everyone would stop and walk around.

"Today, we got to where we needed to be, they thought, and then figured, 'Well, we're going to change.' They didn't correct it, no matter who we put in or anything. It's still early in the season and those ups and downs are going to happen. We've just got to learn and tie it together."

The win improved Whitehall to 1-0-1 in the WMC (2-2-1 overall), with two of the most difficult league opponents now behind it. Mahan ruefully joked about tying North Muskegon Monday, which he said was the 10th time that has happened when he's coached opposite Norsemen coach Jeremy Tjapkes. However, despite that draw, the Vikings are unmistakably in a good position in the league.

"It's nice that we're ahead of where we were last year so we can compete," Mahan said. "It's a nice way to start. We have a lot of good stuff going on, and now we just have to correct (what we need to) and keep going forward."